Leader recounts first lady’s role at Carter Center

The CEO of the Carter Center recounted Rosalynn Carter’s role at the center of the Poncey-Highland institution.

During a 30-minute service with staff and family, Paige Alexander, the head of the center, said Carter was deeply moved by the people she met in her work around the world, particularly women leaders.

Alexander said Carter was “intimately involved” in programs on mental health, human rights and democracy protection and served as her husband’s “right hand” on some of the thorniest issues the Center has tackled, from North Korea to helping nascent democracies in Latin America and fighting guinea worm and other tropical diseases.