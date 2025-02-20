error: no ad slot id exists: undefined

News

Dogs, sonar, cameras: How Lake Oconee search for missing coach intensified

Rescue teams, including the United Cajun Navy and local volunteers, are intensifying their search on Georgia’s Lake Oconee for missing Atlanta high school coach Gary Jones. On February 8th, onlookers spotted an unmanned boat circling the lake. The next morning, the body of Jones' fiancée, Spelman College instructor Joycelyn Nicole Wilson, was discovered in the water still holding her cellphone. The couple had set out on the lake that afternoon, possibly heading to a nearby restaurant before the incident occurred. As the search enters another week, officials, volunteers and community members have joined forces and remain determined to find answers and closure for Jones and Wilson's families. Credits: AJC / WSB / Family photo

1:45
AJC |47 minutes ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

K-9 teams work Lake Oconee shoreline in Day 7 of search for Westminster coach
Placeholder Image

Credit: Joe Kovac Jr.

Timeline of events in the Lake Oconee boating investigation
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Search for Westminster coach on Lake Oconee hits 8th day as loved ones mourn

Today's Video Headlines

Placeholder Image
1:45

Dogs, sonar, cameras: How Lake Oconee search for missing coach intensified

Rescue teams have intensified their search on Georgia’s Lake Oconee for missing Atlanta high school coach Gary Jones. (Credits: AJC / WSB / Family photo)

47m ago
Placeholder Image
1:36

CDC workers warn of what's at risk with mass layoffs

Workers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention protested outside the agency's Atlanta headquarters after mass layoffs. (Footage: AJC)

Placeholder Image
1:57

Love is in the air: Couples tie the knot in mass wedding ceremony

Couples can tie the knot for free every Friday at this Atlanta courthouse. Credits: AJC | NBC DFW | FOX 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul | Adobe

Placeholder Image
2:03

GOP-led states are adopting Elon Musk's DOGE. Georgia could be next

Credits: AJC / The White House / DOGE / Fox 5 / Fox News / NBC News / PBS NewsHour / C-SPAN / Fiscal Data / Getty / Politico / AP / Stateline / Lt. Gov. of GA

More From News

Placeholder Image
1:36

CDC workers warn of what's at risk with mass layoffs

Workers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention protested outside the agency's Atlanta headquarters after mass layoffs. (Footage: AJC)

Placeholder Image
1:57

Love is in the air: Couples tie the knot in mass wedding ceremony

Couples can tie the knot for free every Friday at this Atlanta courthouse. Credits: AJC | NBC DFW | FOX 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul | Adobe

Placeholder Image
2:03

GOP-led states are adopting Elon Musk's DOGE. Georgia could be next

Credits: AJC / The White House / DOGE / Fox 5 / Fox News / NBC News / PBS NewsHour / C-SPAN / Fiscal Data / Getty / Politico / AP / Stateline / Lt. Gov. of GA

Placeholder Image
0:30

Delta plane upside down after crash landing at Toronto airport

All 80 passengers and crew were evacuated after a Delta Air Lines flight crash landed upside down at the Toronto airport. Footage: AP via CTV