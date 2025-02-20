News

Dogs, sonar, cameras: How Lake Oconee search for missing coach intensified

Rescue teams, including the United Cajun Navy and local volunteers, are intensifying their search on Georgia’s Lake Oconee for missing Atlanta high school coach Gary Jones. On February 8th, onlookers spotted an unmanned boat circling the lake. The next morning, the body of Jones' fiancée, Spelman College instructor Joycelyn Nicole Wilson, was discovered in the water still holding her cellphone. The couple had set out on the lake that afternoon, possibly heading to a nearby restaurant before the incident occurred. As the search enters another week, officials, volunteers and community members have joined forces and remain determined to find answers and closure for Jones and Wilson's families. Credits: AJC / WSB / Family photo

1:45