'We will not disappear': Laid-off CDC workers demand action from Democrats

In 2025, nearly 2,800 employees were terminated or placed on administrative leave from the CDC by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. In response, a group of laid-off workers formed "Fired But Fighting," a grassroots coalition of public health experts, scientists, policy analysts, and communicators who say their terminations were unjust and politically motivated. At a recent town hall with U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff, members of the coalition demanded answers, accountability, and concrete action. They’re calling for full transparency around the layoffs, and stronger protections for government workers dedicated to public health. "Fired But Fighting" continues to organize rallies, pressure lawmakers, and speak out. Their mission: Defend public service, expose political interference, and ensure that science and equity remain at the center of public health policy. Credits: AJC | Leslie Ross | Fired But Fighting

2:08