KSU grad fighting for his life weeks after crash on I-75

Rana, who was riding in the back seat, suffered the most serious injuries, his family said. His older brother Ali works at a hospital in Macon but was home that weekend to support their father during a biopsy that was scheduled the following morning.

Facing mounting medical bills and long-term rehabilitation that will likely cost thousands a day, Rana’s family has launched a GoFundMe account to help cover his expenses. As of Friday afternoon, the page had raised nearly $60,000.

Doctors say Rana will need to undergo rehabilitation for his spinal injury at the Shepherd Center in Atlanta, but he doesn’t have medical insurance, according to his sister.

The 23-year-old was injured in a chain-reaction crash on I-75 in Marietta. Credit: GoFundMe Credit: GoFundMe

“We’ve applied for Medicaid and disability, but they’re saying he might not even qualify for that,” said Khan, who works as a mental health therapist.

The youngest of six children, Rana was already dealing with the death of his mother last year. The family has been going through a tough time, Khan said.

“It was a big struggle for him, but he managed to graduate college and just wanted to go to medical school,” she said. “He was really confident and doing really well on his practice tests. He was scheduled to take the (MCAT) this month.”

Rana’s father and brother are recovering after the wreck, but now they’re struggling to get him the best treatment possible.

“We’re having trouble sleeping and the anxiety is really high,” Khan said. “But we’re going to do everything we can for our brother, even if it means taking a second job to help pay for his bills. I don’t want him to come out of the hospital and have to worry for the rest of his life.”