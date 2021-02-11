Kennestone nurse accused of stealing Apple watch, necklace from patient

A Wellstar Kennestone Hospital nurse is accused of stealing a watch and necklace from a patient who had a heart attack, according to Marietta police.
Amanda Dawn Quarles, who lives in Canton, was assisting medical staff in a trauma room at the hospital Jan. 22, her warrant states. The patient, whose name was not released, was then taken to a lab for testing, according to investigators.
“The victim’s watch and necklace were left in the trauma room after the victim was taken to the lab by said accused,” the warrant states. “Said accused returned to the trauma room with another nurse; however, was left in the room alone several times.”
The following day, the patient was released from the hospital and realized her watch and necklace were missing, according to police. But a tracker app on the Apple watch showed its location: the nurse’s home, the warrant states.
When hospital officials questioned Quarles, she returned the stolen items, according to police.
Earlier this week, police charged Quarles with felony theft by taking. She was not in custody Thursday, according to booking records for the Cobb County jail.
Quarles has held a license as a registered professional nurse since 2013, according to the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office. Kennestone officials did not immediately respond Thursday to a request regarding Quarles’ employment status.