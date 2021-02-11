Kennestone nurse accused of stealing Apple watch, necklace from patient

Amanda Dawn Quarles, who lives in Canton, was assisting medical staff in a trauma room at the hospital Jan. 22, her warrant states. The patient, whose name was not released, was then taken to a lab for testing, according to investigators.

“The victim’s watch and necklace were left in the trauma room after the victim was taken to the lab by said accused,” the warrant states. “Said accused returned to the trauma room with another nurse; however, was left in the room alone several times.”