Jury finds , Kyle Rittenhouse , not guilty on all counts.On November 19, jurors in Kenosha, Wisconsin, declared Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty on all counts, bringing an end to an intense trial. .On November 19, jurors in Kenosha, Wisconsin, declared Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty on all counts, bringing an end to an intense trial. .FOX reports that 18-year-old Rittenhouse would have faced a mandatory life sentence if found guilty. .After delivering the verdict, Judge Bruce Schroeder said, , "I couldn't have asked for a better jury to work with and it has truly been my pleasure.".I think, without commenting on your verdict, the verdicts themselves, just in terms of your attentiveness and the cooperation that you gave to us, justifies the confidence that the founders of our country placed in you so I dismiss you at this time, Judge Bruce Schroeder, via FOX.I think, without commenting on your verdict, the verdicts themselves, just in terms of your attentiveness and the cooperation that you gave to us, justifies the confidence that the founders of our country placed in you so I dismiss you at this time, Judge Bruce Schroeder, via FOX.The 'not guilty' verdict came after the fourth day of deliberations and fifteen days after the trial began. .The 'not guilty' verdict came after the fourth day of deliberations and fifteen days after the trial began. .Kenosha County Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger said, , "The jury has represented our community in this trial and has spoken.".Kenosha County Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger said, , "The jury has represented our community in this trial and has spoken.".Rittenhouse was being tried for first-degree reckless homicide, two counts of first-degree intentional homicide and two counts of first-degree reckless endangerment.Rittenhouse was being tried for first-degree reckless homicide, two counts of first-degree intentional homicide and two counts of first-degree reckless endangerment.He fatally shot two people and injured a third on the second night of riots in Kenosha on August 25, 2020. .He fatally shot two people and injured a third on the second night of riots in Kenosha on August 25, 2020. .The civil unrest stemmed from the police shooting of a 29-year-old man, Jacob Blake.After 26 hours of deliberation, the jury, consisting of five men and seven women, found Rittenhouse not guilty on all counts.