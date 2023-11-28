Judy Woodruff: ‘Millions of lives are better off’

In her tribute to the late Rosalynn Carter, Judy Woodruff, the legendary PBS anchor, described her more than five-decade relationship with the late first lady.

She said the two first met in 1970, when Carter was working to elect her husband governor of Georgia and Woodruff was a cub reporter for an Atlanta TV station.

Woodruff attributes her marriage in part to the Carters, since she first met her husband Al Hunt playing softball at Plains High School during Jimmy Carter’s presidential run.