Judy Woodruff: ‘Millions of lives are better off’

In her tribute to the late Rosalynn Carter, Judy Woodruff, the legendary PBS anchor, described her more than five-decade relationship with the late first lady.
She said the two first met in 1970, when Carter was working to elect her husband governor of Georgia and Woodruff was a cub reporter for an Atlanta TV station.
Woodruff attributes her marriage in part to the Carters, since she first met her husband Al Hunt playing softball at Plains High School during Jimmy Carter’s presidential run.
Woodruff recounted traveling with Rosalynn Carter to Latin America as she stood in for her husband and met with foreign leaders. She described the first lady as grounded, quietly self-assured and well-prepared.
“Without Rosalynn Carter I don’t think there would have been a President Carter,” Woodruff said.
“Because of Rosalynn Carter millions of lives are better off. What a gift she left.”
