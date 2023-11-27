Jimmy Carter’s attendance uncertain as of early Monday

Dozens of Carter family members, including Rosalynn and Jimmy Carter’s children Jack, Chip, Jeff and Amy, will be attending this week’s remembrance services for former first lady Rosalynn Carter.

President Joe Biden and his wife Jill are among the dignitaries attending a memorial service on Tuesday for the first lady at Glenn Memorial United Methodist Church on Emory University’s campus.

As of early Monday, though, the Carter Center had not confirmed if former President Jimmy Carter, Rosalynn’s wife of 77 years, would be able to attend any of the memorial events in person.