Jimmy Carter wheeled in as service begins

At 1:22 p.m., everyone rose to their feet as the main delegation arrived to the memorial service, which began nearly half an hour behind schedule.
Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband sat on the second row. Former first lady Melania Trump followed; then former first ladies Michelle Obama, Laura Bush and Hillary Clinton; former President Bill Clinton; first lady Jill Biden and finally President Joe Biden.
Former President Jimmy Carter was wheeled into the front row at roughly 1:27 p.m. With a red and black blanket over his legs, he was placed next to his son Chip.
The chorus sang “America the beautiful,” as an honor guard brought in Rosalynn Carter’s wooden casket to the stage.
All five living current and former first ladies stood in the front row of the church, along with President Biden and former President Clinton.