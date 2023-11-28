Jimmy Carter spent night in Atlanta resting for today’s service

Jimmy Carter has not been seen publicly since his wife’s passing, but he is expected to attend this afternoon’s memorial service at Emory University.
The former president spent last night at the Carters’ apartment in the Carter Center in Atlanta, resting for today’s service, according to Paige Alexander, the center’s CEO.
Alexander said that Carter family members streamed in and out of the apartment and gathered with him for a family dinner.
The Carter Center sits next to the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum, where Rosalynn Carter lay in repose last night for a public visitation.
Alexander said thousands of people came through on shuttles, bikes and walking in the frigid cold to pay their respects for the former first lady.
