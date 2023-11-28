BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: Rosalynn Carter’s memorial today in Atlanta

Jimmy Carter spent night in Atlanta resting for today’s service

News
By
1 hour ago

Jimmy Carter has not been seen publicly since his wife’s passing, but he is expected to attend this afternoon’s memorial service at Emory University.

The former president spent last night at the Carters’ apartment in the Carter Center in Atlanta, resting for today’s service, according to Paige Alexander, the center’s CEO.

Alexander said that Carter family members streamed in and out of the apartment and gathered with him for a family dinner.

The Carter Center sits next to the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum, where Rosalynn Carter lay in repose last night for a public visitation.

Alexander said thousands of people came through on shuttles, bikes and walking in the frigid cold to pay their respects for the former first lady.

About the Author

Follow Ernie Suggs on facebookFollow Ernie Suggs on twitter

Ernie Suggs is an enterprise reporter covering race and culture for the AJC since 1997. A 1990 graduate of N.C. Central University and a 2009 Harvard University Nieman Fellow, he is also the former vice president of the National Association of Black Journalists. His obsession with Prince, Spike Lee movies, Hamilton and the New York Yankees is odd.

© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top