BreakingNews
Carter Center: Jimmy Carter expected to travel to Atlanta

Jimmy Carter expected to travel to Atlanta

News
By
34 minutes ago

The current plan is for former President Jimmy Carter to travel to Atlanta as part of three days of memorial services for former first lady Rosalynn Carter, according to a spokesperson at the Carter Center.

The spokesperson did not confirm whether Jimmy Carter would be in Atlanta already on Monday, or arrive on Tuesday. The family motorcade will arrive at the Carter Presidential Center in Atlanta around 2:30 p.m. today.

The motorcade will travel Tuesday to Atlanta’s Emory University campus for a memorial service at Glenn Memorial United Methodist Church. It will return to Plains, where a funeral service will be held Wednesday before Rosalynn Carter is buried.

The Carter Center is an Atlanta-based nonprofit founded by the former first couple.

About the Author

Follow Mirtha Donastorg on twitter

Mirtha Donastorg is a corps member with Report for America and part of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's economy team. She covers Black wealth, entrepreneurship, and minority-owned businesses as well as innovation at Atlanta's HBCUs.

© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top