Jimmy Carter expected to travel to Atlanta

The current plan is for former President Jimmy Carter to travel to Atlanta as part of three days of memorial services for former first lady Rosalynn Carter, according to a spokesperson at the Carter Center.

The spokesperson did not confirm whether Jimmy Carter would be in Atlanta already on Monday, or arrive on Tuesday. The family motorcade will arrive at the Carter Presidential Center in Atlanta around 2:30 p.m. today.

The motorcade will travel Tuesday to Atlanta’s Emory University campus for a memorial service at Glenn Memorial United Methodist Church. It will return to Plains, where a funeral service will be held Wednesday before Rosalynn Carter is buried.