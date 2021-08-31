Iowa farmworker sentenced to life in 2018 murder of Mollie Tibbetts

Bahena Rivera, 27, was expressionless as a caseworker with the state attorney general’s office read a victim impact statement Monday that was written by Tibbetts’ mother, Laura Calderwood, in a district court in Montezuma, Iowa.

“Because of your actions, Mollie's father, Rob, will never get to walk his only daughter down the aisle ... Because of your actions, Mr. Rivera, I will never get to see my daughter become a mother." - Laura Calderwood, Tibbetts’ mother

Calderwood said in the statement that her daughter had so much to look forward to until the evening of July 18, 2018.

“You chose to violently and sadistically end that life,” Calderwood said. “Who could harm such a beautiful, vibrant young woman so full of life and promise?”

Caption Laura Calderwood, mother of Mollie Tibbetts, right, is comforted as her victim impact statement is read during a sentencing hearing for Cristhian Bahena Rivera on Monday at the Poweshiek County Courthouse in Montezuma, Iowa. Credit: Charlie Neibergall Credit: Charlie Neibergall

Calderwood said that she would never recover from her daughter’s murder and from having to tell Tibbetts’ grandmother and other family members that her body had been found.

Because of Bahena Rivera’s actions, she said, Tibbetts’ boyfriend would never be able to give her the engagement ring that he had gotten for her.

Bahena Rivera, who is planning to appeal his conviction, did not speak at the sentencing. His lawyers also declined to comment.

In Iowa, a conviction for first-degree murder carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison. Lawyers for Bahena Rivera tried unsuccessfully to argue that someone else had committed the killing.

During his trial, The Des Moines Register reported, Bahena Rivera testified that two armed and masked men had confronted him in his home and had ordered him to drive them to Brooklyn, where one of them killed Tibbetts, put her body in his trunk and ordered him to drive to a cornfield.

Judge Joel D. Yates of the 8th Judicial District rejected that defense during the sentencing.

“Mr. Bahena Rivera, you and you alone forever changed the lives of those who loved Mollie Tibbetts,” Yates said.

The judge also ordered Bahena Rivera to pay $150,000 restitution to Tibbetts’ family and denied him bond while he appeals his conviction.

Tibbetts, a psychology student and summer camp counselor, was raised in San Francisco and Brooklyn, a small town between Des Moines and Cedar Rapids.

According to investigators, blood that matched her DNA was found in the trunk of Bahena Rivera’s car, which had been captured on a home-security camera near where Tibbetts had been running.

Scott D. Brown, a special assistant state attorney general, called the evidence against Bahena Rivera “overwhelming” and said it supported a life sentence.

“Based upon the facts and circumstances of this case,” Brown said, “it is very well deserved.”