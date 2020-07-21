Data shows infections much higher than reported cases in parts of US

“These data continue to show that the number of people who have been infected with the virus that causes COVID-19 far exceeds the number of reported cases,” said Dr. Fiona Havers, the CDC researcher who led the study.

About 40% of infected people do not develop symptoms, but they may still pass the virus on to others. The United States now tests roughly 700,000 people a day. The new results highlight the need for much more testing to detect infection levels and contain the viral spread in various parts of the country.

»COMPLETE COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS

The researchers analyzed blood samples from people who had routine clinical tests or were hospitalized to determine if they had antibodies to the coronavirus — evidence of prior infection. They had released early data from six cities and states in June. The study published in the JAMA Internal Medicine journal on Tuesday expands that research by including four more regions.

The results indicate that in vast swaths of the country, the coronavirus still has touched only a small fraction of the population. In Utah, for example, just over 1% of people had been exposed to the virus by early June. The rate was 2.2% for Minneapolis-St. Paul as of the first week of June, 3.6% for the Philadelphia metropolitan region as of May 30 and 1% for the San Francisco Bay Area as of April 30.