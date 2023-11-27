In Plains, preparations for Christmas and Rosalynn Carter’s funeral cross paths

Two seasons are crashing together on the streets of Plains today — one of celebration with Christmas around the corner, and another of mourning as the town says farewell to Rosalynn Carter, who was born and spent most of her life in the small rural town.

In Logan Park, a small piece of land sandwiched between Main Street and U.S. 280, the town’s faux Christmas tree stands tall. But in front of the tree is a poster collage of pictures of Mrs. Carter with the words “First Lady of Plains” bold across the bottom. Flowers have been laid there as a makeshift memorial, ahead of Rosalynn Carter’s funeral and burial in Plains on Wednesday.

Along Main Street, wreaths and garlands adorn storefronts as well as remembrances to the former first lady. Two chalkboards sit outside of Southwest Trophy & Gifts, one advertising coffee, tea and hot cocoa, the other quoting the Bible and honoring Rosalynn: “Well done good and faithful servant,” it says. “You will be missed!”