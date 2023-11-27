In Plains, longtime Carter neighbor reflects on loss

About 30 years ago, George McAfee and his wife’s dream came true: A house in Plains that they had admired for awhile was finally for sale, so they moved from another part of Sumter County to the small hometown of Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter.

Their new neighbors? Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter. “When we first moved over here, they used to come by,” McAfee said. “If you seen one, you seen both of them. They were both together.”

McAfee, 80, said he used to be able to see the former first couple from his porch. Rosalynn’s death caught him by surprise. On Monday morning, after the Carter family motorcade left Plains, McAfee was cleaning trash from Main Street and some of the smaller roads that branch off it.