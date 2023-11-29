In Atlanta, state legislators pause to honor Rosalynn Carter

News
By
18 minutes ago

Members of the state House stand to honor the late First Lady Rosalynn Carter, sharing stories from learning to ski in her 60s to trout fishing in Siberia. “Being in her presence felt like a Christmas gift.” The Legislature began a special session today to take up redistricting.

About the Author

Follow Patricia Murphy on twitter

Patricia Murphy joined the AJC in 2020 from CQ Roll Call, where she was a nationally syndicated political columnist. She previously covered politics for the Daily Beast and Politics Daily, and wrote for The Washington Post and Garden & Gun. She graduated from Vanderbilt University and holds a master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University.

© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top