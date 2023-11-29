In Atlanta, state legislators pause to honor Rosalynn Carter

Members of the state House stand to honor the late First Lady Rosalynn Carter, sharing stories from learning to ski in her 60s to trout fishing in Siberia. “Being in her presence felt like a Christmas gift.” The Legislature began a special session today to take up redistricting.
