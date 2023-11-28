‘I have a role to play still’

Mary Clinkscales has been to the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum many times.

Before retiring in 2011, she spent 40 years working with patients with mental illness. Music was a form of therapy for her patients, who formed a band called the Mellow Tones. She says Rosalynn Carter was present for their first concert about 20 years ago, and that the group was invited to play at the library many times after.

The former first lady’s advocacy for people with mental illness was always something Clinkscales admired. Her patients had to deal with a lot of stigma. ”It meant a lot for someone on that level, of that stature, to be an advocate for them,” she said.