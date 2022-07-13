How the BA.5 subvariant could affect the US

Combined Shape Caption

How the BA.5 subvariant , could affect the U.S.BA.5, a subvariant of omicron, is now the most dominant strain of COVID in the U.S.Data shows it is the most transmissible variant of the coronavirus to date, and can even infect those who have recently recovered from illness.I think there’s an underappreciation of what it’s going to do to the country, and it already is exerting its effect, Eric Topol, professor of molecular medicine at Scripps Research, via the New York Times.Federal data and data from the CDC show infections are up in the U.S.In tandem with the BA.4 subvariant, the BA.5 subvariant has caused an increase in hospitalizations.Neither subvariant seems to be a more severe version of the coronavirus.Experts say that while prior immunity as a result of previous infection and vaccination appears to help prevent severe illness, .the level of protection seems to be less robust.It’s not anything like what we would hope, Eric Topol, professor of molecular medicine at Scripps Research, via the New York Times.In other countries with high vaccination rates, the BA.5 variant has led to a spike in hospitalizations.Countries that have recently experienced a wave during the spring are also reporting increased infections.While experts say it's too early to predict what these new subvariants will mean for the U.S..there is wide agreement that the BA.5 wave is already in effect.There’s a wave afoot, there’s no question about it. My concern is the length of it, Eric Topol, professor of molecular medicine at Scripps Research, via the New York Times