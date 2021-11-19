How Much More Will Thanksgiving Dinner Cost You This Year?

How To Save Money on Food Right Now

At Clark.com we want you to try to offset rising food costs as much as you can by putting some strategies in place the next time you need to go grocery shopping. Here are some tips from Team Clark and money expert Clark Howard.

Buy What’s on Sale

A great way to save more of your money is to buy the items that are on sale.

You can find out what’s on sale at your local grocery store by looking at the retailer’s website or getting a sales flyer when you visit the store.

Use Grocery Apps

You can find some great deals inside the following grocery apps reviewed by Team Clark:

Opt for Store Brands

You will probably save money by choosing store brands over name brands.

“Try a store brand just once the next time you’re at the supermarket. If you like what you buy, you save money that time and every time going forward when you buy it again,” Clark says.

For example, in November 2021, this two-liter bottle of Great Value root beer costs 72 cents, while the same product from A&W costs $1.25. That's a savings of 53 cents!

Pay With a Cash Back Card

Another great way to save money is by paying for your items with a cash back credit card.

For example, you can earn 6% cash back with the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases. Terms apply.

The annual fee is $0 in the first year, then $95 (see rates and fees).

Final Thoughts

As with any of your purchases, when you shop for food, you’ll want to make sure you stay within budget. One way to do that is to make a shopping list — and stick to it no matter what.

With that being said, when you run across a great deal, there’s nothing wrong with buying multiple items.

“When non-perishable or semi-perishable items go on sale, I’d love for you to stock up on those items,” Clark says.

