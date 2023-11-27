BreakingNews
Israel and Hamas agree to extend truce for two more days, and to free more hostages and prisoners

Here’s an explainer about the Carter Presidential Center in Atlanta

News
1 hour ago

The Carter family motorcade traveling with former first lady Rosalynn Carter’s hearse is expected to arrive at the Carter Presidential Center in Atlanta around 2:30 p.m.

The center is made up of the Carter Center and the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum, which are located on the same large, wooded expanse of land in the Poncey-Highland neighborhood just east of downtown.

The Carter Center is the nonprofit founded by Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter. It is focused on promoting human rights and democracy and eliminating diseases. The library and museum hold presidential archives from Jimmy Carter’s years in the White House from 1977 to 1981.

Here is an overview of the compound.

© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top