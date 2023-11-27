Here is today’s motorcade route

The Carter family’s motorcade will arrive from Plains at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus in south Georgia around 10:25 a.m. for a short ceremony.

Rosalynn Carter’s remains will then be transported by hearse to nearby Georgia Southwestern State University, the former first lady’s alma mater, where there will be a wreath-laying ceremony around 11 a.m.

The motorcade will then travel to Atlanta, arriving at the Carter Presidential Center around 2:30 p.m. An arrival ceremony will be held at 3:15 p.m., before public visitation from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. as the former first lady lies in repose.

Here are more details about today’s motorcade, including a map of the route.

