Here are today’s services in Atlanta for Rosalynn Carter

The Carter family motorcade will depart from the Carter Presidential Center in the Poncey-Highland neighborhood just east of the city center around 11:30 a.m.
It will travel to Glenn Memorial United Methodist Church on Emory University’s campus in the Druid Hills neighborhood for a memorial service from 1 pm to 2:30 p.m.
President Joe Biden and his wife Jill are expected to attend the service, along with many other dignitaries, including former President Bill Clinton; former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton; former first ladies Melania Trump, Michelle Obama and Laura Bush; Vice President Kamala Harris; Governor Brian Kemp and Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens.
The Carter Center has not confirmed the attendance of former President Jimmy Carter, Mrs. Carter’s widower, but a spokesperson at the nonprofit said Monday that Mr. Carter was planning to travel to Atlanta. The former president, 99, has been in home hospice in Plains since February
The Carter family motorcade will depart Emory around 2:45 p.m. and will pass the Carter Presidential Center before heading to Plains, the Carters’ rural hometown in South Georgia, where a funeral service will be held at Maranatha Baptist Church on Wednesday before the former first lady is buried.
