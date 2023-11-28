Here are today’s services in Atlanta for Rosalynn Carter

The Carter family motorcade will depart from the Carter Presidential Center in the Poncey-Highland neighborhood just east of the city center around 11:30 a.m.

It will travel to Glenn Memorial United Methodist Church on Emory University’s campus in the Druid Hills neighborhood for a memorial service from 1 pm to 2:30 p.m.

President Joe Biden and his wife Jill are expected to attend the service, along with many other dignitaries, including former President Bill Clinton; former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton; former first ladies Melania Trump, Michelle Obama and Laura Bush; Vice President Kamala Harris; Governor Brian Kemp and Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens.