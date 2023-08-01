Here Are Some Highlights From the Indictment

Jack Smith, the special counsel, charged former President Donald Trump with four criminal counts, involving three conspiracies related to Trump’s attempts to overturn the victory of Joe Biden in the 2020 election. Here are some highlights:

Trump faces a litany of serious charges.

Among the charges, prosecutors said that Trump tried to defraud the government, deprive people of their right to vote and obstruct an official proceeding. Each of the conspiracies were intended to target the collecting, counting and certifying of the results of the 2020 presidential election. Prosecutors wrote in the indictment that Trump was “determined to stay in power" and created an “intense national atmosphere of mistrust and anger, and erode public faith” in the country’s democratic foundations.

Trump had six co-conspirators, according to the indictment.

The indictment does not name the co-conspirators, but the descriptions of them appear to match up with a number of people who were central to the investigation into election tampering conducted by prosecutors working for Smith. Among those people central to the inquiry were Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer who oversaw Trump’s attempts to claim the election was marred by widespread fraud; John Eastman, a law professor who provided the legal basis to overturn the election by manipulating the count of electors to the Electoral College; Sidney Powell, a lawyer who pushed Trump to use the military to seize voting machines and rerun the election; Jeffrey Clark, a Justice Department official at the time; and Kenneth Chesebro and James Troupis, lawyers who helped flesh out the plan to use fake electors pledged to Trump in states that were won by Biden.

Prosecutors say Trump undertook many schemes to stay in power.

The indictment points to several instances in which Trump plotted to overturn the election and sow doubt about the votes that were cast in seven states. Prosecutors said that Trump hatched his criminal scheme after the election and along with his co-conspirators executed a strategy to use “deceit in targeted states.” The indictment lists how Trump tried to sow doubt in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, New Mexico, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Prosecutors say Trump knew he was spreading elections lies.

Vice President Mike Pence said he saw no evidence of “outcome-determinative fraud”; senior Justice Department officials said there was no evidence to support the election fraud claims; and senior White House lawyers also told Trump the same thing. Among others who delivered a similar message were state legislators and officials as well as the courts that rejected every one of his lawsuits. The courts, prosecutors said, provided “real-time notice that his allegations were meritless.”

How much in this indictment is new?

Much of what is in the indictment is already known because of the work of journalists and the extensive investigation done by the Jan. 6 committee of the House. Still, there appeared to be some new revelations, including the conduct of Trump and Clark whom the former president tried to install as the acting attorney general before that effort was thwarted by officials at the Justice Department.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.