Her dad came to her birthday party. Then he killed her family

The police identified the girl’s mother as Rasheeda Barzey, 45, and her sisters as Solei Spears, 20, and Chloe Spears, 16. They were all shot in the head. The girl, whom police said was 8 or 9, was not injured, police said.

Officers found McCrimon, a 46-year-old felon whose last name was also given as McCrimons, with a wound to the head. Police found a gun in the apartment and one next to his body.

The city’s police commissioner, Dermot F. Shea, said he had watched body-camera footage recorded by the officers who responded to the 911 call. “It would tear your heart out to see the young girl from that crime,” he said.

Barzey was an administrative manager for the city’s public hospital system, according to her LinkedIn page. Her oldest daughter, Solei Spears, was a student at Baruch College in Manhattan.

“It’s sad because the girl lost her parents,” said Denessa Temple, 45, who lived down the hall from the family. “And you don’t know if she has any relatives. She’s going to be traumatized for the rest of her life.”

A woman who lived below the family said she had heard sporadic arguments from their apartment in the past, including banging and a woman screaming. The gunshots fired Monday evening were not preceded by any such commotion or yelling, she said.

“It was pop pop,” said the woman, who asked to remain anonymous out of concern for her safety. She heard wailing after the first two shots, then three more before “there was dead silence.” Another neighbor, Mariame Diop, 14, said she was not familiar with the girl and her family and that she was shocked by the violence.

“There are some shootings that go around in the area, but nothing happened this big in the building before,” she said.

“On top of all the extraordinary challenges of this pandemic we have seen another horrible blight, which is more domestic violence." - New York Mayor Bill de Blasio

McCrimon, who lived in Mount Vernon, New York, was convicted of first-degree manslaughter in 1995, after Hempstead police said he shot a sanitation worker in the back on Halloween two years earlier.

The victim, Eugene Grant Jr., 28, had just broken up a street fight involving McCrimon’s nephew. He left behind five children, according to Newsday. McCrimon, who was 18 at the time of the shooting, claimed the gun fell out of his pocket and went off while the victim was reaching for it, according to court documents.

McCrimon was incarcerated in March 1995, according to state corrections records. He was granted conditional release in September 2000 but sent back to prison for an unspecified violation in February 2003, state records show. McCrimon was released from Sing Sing Correctional Facility months later, in August 2003, after serving his sentence.

In 2013, McCrimon was sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty to robbing a bank in the Hudson Valley, court papers said. He later denied committing the crime and convinced an appeals court to reduce his sentence. In a pre-sentencing memo, federal prosecutors noted that he did not accept responsibility for either the robbery or the killing and said that he was “an unlikely candidate for rehabilitation.”

The killings on Monday night came three years after another murder-suicide in Brownsville. In that case, a 27-year-old man with a history of violence and psychiatric issues shot and killed his infant daughter, his brother and his stepfather. His mother discovered the carnage after she returned from an outing at a casino.

For years, even as murders have declined significantly in New York City, the number of domestic violence homicides have remained stubbornly high.

City officials have been particularly worried about a possible increase in domestic violence during the coronavirus pandemic. Though domestic homicides fell last year in New York, many doctors and advocates said they had seen strong signs of an increase in violence at home as shutdown restrictions kept people inside and economic pressures mounted.

At a news conference Tuesday, Mayor Bill de Blasio called the killings of Barzey and her children “a horrible, horrible situation.”

“On top of all the extraordinary challenges of this pandemic we have seen another horrible blight, which is more domestic violence,” de Blasio said. The mayor said the city had redoubled its efforts to support groups that assist victims of violence in the home.

Officers had investigated 14 domestic violence homicides this year as of Sunday, a police department spokesman said. In 2020, there were 58 domestic killings, compared with 64 the year before.