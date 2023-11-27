Hearse arrives at Carter Center

The hearse carrying Rosalynn Carter arrived at the Carter Center shortly after 3:15 p.m. Helicopters circled overhead as it pulled in to the Circle of Flags, all lowered to half staff in memory of the former first lady.

The procession was met by the Armed Forces Body Bearer team, an honor guard made up of representatives from every military service branch.

Family watched as the honor guard carried Carter’s casket down the steps to the Carter Center, then followed behind. The short arrival ceremony lasted just a few minutes.