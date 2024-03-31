The power-building workout

Over the past several years, experts have increasingly recognized the importance of building power — using muscles in explosive bursts — for healthy aging. Power helps you heave a bag of mulch into the trunk and allows your arms or legs to stop or catch yourself when you slip. While strength helps you sit down in a chair, power brings you out of it.

For people older than 65, one of the easiest tools to measure how much power you have, especially in your legs, is the sit-to-stand test. Sit in a chair with a straight back and no arm rests and cross your arms over your chest, resting your hands on your shoulders, feet flat on the floor. Start a timer for 30 seconds and count how many times you can move from sitting to standing.

Men older than 65 should be able to do 12 or more; women over 65 should do 11 or more.

If your score suggests a lack of power, you should begin with these three simple moves, suggested Ali Hartman, a doctor of physical therapy based in North Carolina. As with strength, building power means consistently and progressively training your whole body, especially your legs and core. Aim for two to three sets of eight to 10 reps, several times a week.

Squat: Using a chair, you’re going to replicate the sit-to-stand test, but with a twist. Your focus this time is on standing up as quickly as you can (power), then lowering yourself back down slowly to the seated position (strength).

If your sit-to-stand score is strong and these starter moves feel easy, the next step requires weights, said Dustin Jones, a Kentucky-based doctor of physical therapy.

“If you have no weight, it’s easy to just muscle through,” he said. But weights force you to engage your whole body, especially your legs and hips.

Start with light weights that you can lift over your head — even a can of beans works. If you’re consistent with the exercises, be sure to continually increase weight to keep your body challenged and improving.

Jones recommended the following four movements two to three times each week. All of them build explosive power throughout the body, especially in the larger leg muscles. It works best if you have a set of dumbbells and a weighted, rubber “slam ball.” For each, start with 30 seconds of exercise and 30 seconds of rest. Cycle through all four exercises three or four times. Extend rest times as needed. Make it your goal to increase the number of reps you can do in each segment.

Dumbbell snatch: Standing with your feet about shoulder width apart, hinge at your hips, with a slight bend in your knees. Holding a dumbbell in one hand centered in front of your knees, explode up, extending your hips, knees and ankles in one quick, smooth motion. At the same time, rapidly pull the dumbbell up close to and in front of your body, finishing over your head until your arm is straight with your knees slightly bent. Use one arm on the first cycle and the other during the next.

Holding a slam ball at floor level in a shoulder-width stance, lift the ball overhead using the full extension of your knees, hips and ankles. Slam the ball to the floor between your feet, grab it and immediately repeat the motion. Squat jumps: Standing with your feet about shoulder-width apart, lower down into a full squat position and then rapidly explode up into a jump, swinging your arms up to help. Land lightly back in the squat position and repeat.

Once you’ve mastered all four moves and practiced them consistently, add in the power skip, which requires some existing power and balance.

Power skip: You probably already know how to skip, and this is just a more explosive version of that move. As you lift one leg up into the skipping motion, propel your supporting foot up and off the floor, repeating with the other leg in a continuous motion.

If you’re already practicing a regular strength training routine, you can add these movements onto the end of it, or alternate days focused on power and strength. A certified trainer can help with form.

Above all else, said Dr. Ronald E. Michalak, an orthopedic surgeon from New Hampshire, “it doesn’t have to be perfect. But you want to stimulate the power-producing fibers in your muscles, because that’s what we lose as we age.”

