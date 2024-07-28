The better cholesterol test you didn’t know you needed

Instead, there’s a potentially more accurate marker of heart attack risk: apolipoprotein B (“apoB” for short).

A better cholesterol test

Research shows that heart risk is driven by the number and type of cholesterol particles in the blood – and not so much by the cholesterol itself. ApoB is the particle that actually carries the cholesterol in the circulation.

Decades’ worth of evidence show that measuring the number of apoB particles in the blood predicts cardiovascular risk far more accurately than the standard good-cholesterol/bad-cholesterol lipid panel, but cholesterol guidelines barely acknowledge its existence. Current guidelines only offer it as an option for certain high-risk patients.

As a result, most patients and even many doctors have no idea that a better cholesterol test even exists. “Old habits die hard,” says Ann Marie Navar, a preventive cardiologist at UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas.

The standard cholesterol panel calculates the total quantity or concentration of “bad” cholesterol or LDL in the blood, in milligrams per deciliter (technically, LDL-C). Because cholesterol is a fatty substance and thus not water-soluble, it must be carried around in little particles known as lipoproteins.

Testing for apoB, a protein on the outside of LDL-carrying particles, counts the number of these lipoprotein particles in the blood. In addition to LDL, it also captures other types of cholesterol such as IDL (intermediate-density lipoproteins) and VLDL (very low-density lipoproteins), which carry triglycerides.

Why is this important? As our understanding of heart disease improves, scientists are recognizing that apoB particles are more likely to become lodged in the arterial wall and cause it to thicken and eventually form atherosclerotic plaques. Thus, the total number of apoB particles matters more than the overall quantity of cholesterol that they carry.

In a majority of people, apoB and LDL-C track fairly closely, says Allan Sniderman, a professor of cardiology at McGill University in Montreal. But some people have a “normal” amount of LDL-C, but a high concentration of apoB particles – a condition called “discordance,” which means they are at greater risk. But conventional cholesterol panels don’t catch those patients.

Why people with low cholesterol still have heart attacks

Discordance may help explain why people with optimal cholesterol numbers still have heart attacks. A widely-cited 2009 study found that more than half of patients admitted to a hospital following a heart attack or other cardiovascular event had “normal” levels of LDL cholesterol, using standard measurement techniques.

Testing for apoB rather than LDL-C could identify people who are at high risk due to this discordance. “We’re losing people that we could be saving,” says Sniderman.

As it stands, U.S. cholesterol guidelines do not suggest that doctors test for apoB in all patients, just those with certain risks, such as those high triglycerides. As a result, some insurers will refuse to pay for the test. But some international lipid guidelines support apoB testing.

ApoB testing may be especially important in people younger than 40, Wilkins adds. He co-authored a 2016 study showing that younger people with high apoB levels but normal LDL were at greater risk for coronary artery calcification, a relatively advanced stage of heart disease. “There’s a very clear correlation between apoB levels and disease later in life,” he says.

Patients who discover they have high apoB levels likely will be advised to adopt the same treatments and lifestyle changes used for other indicators of high cholesterol, including daily exercise, a diet with more plant-based foods and less saturated fat and a cholesterol-lowering statin or other lipid-lowering drug therapies.