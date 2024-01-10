Robert Downey Jr. ‘took a beta-blocker’ before Golden Globes

“If someone has mild anxiety but it’s particularly debilitating when you’re in front of people or reporters, beta-blockers may be all that they need. But if someone has more severe anxiety that occurs almost all the time, that would require treatments like anti-depressants,” explained Dr. Collin Reiff, a clinical assistant professor in the Department of Psychiatry at NYU Langone Health.

Before you rush out to get a prescription though, you should be aware of the drugs’ side effects, which include extreme tiredness, weight gain, dizziness, constipation, erectile disfunction and memory loss. Those side effects might be acceptable for a patient dealing with serious heart issues, but perhaps not for someone dealing with mild anxiety.

Moreover, beta-blockers present additional risks for patients with a history of asthma, diabetes, severe peripheral artery disease, uncontrolled heart failure and a history of cocaine use.

There can also be dangerous interactions with other drugs.

“Beta-blockers may not work right when you take them while you’re also using another drug. Or they could change how another medicine works. To avoid problems, let your doctor know about any medications — prescription or over-the-counter — or supplements,” warned WebMD.