What is urticaria? Harris’ medical report reveals she’s prone to this condition

Harris has been able to “dramatically” improve her symptoms over the past three years with an immunotherapy medication that helps the body become less sensitive to allergens, her doctor wrote.

The ACAAI notes if you’ve had red or skin-colored bumps that appeared and disappeared quickly, then it’s unlikely to be simple bug bites. The skin rash could be hives, and the itching from hives may range from mild to severe. Hives symptoms include raised itchy bumps, either red or skin-colored. Triggers can include some food, insect stings or bites and pet dander.

Management of symptoms includes avoiding known triggers and medications to prevent the hives or reduce the severity of symptoms.

Simmons also wrote that Harris, 59, maintains a healthy, active lifestyle and that her most recent physical last April was “unremarkable.”

She “possesses the physical and mental resiliency required to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency, to include those as Chief Executive, Head of State and Commander in Chief,” Simmons wrote in a two-page letter. Simmons has been Harris’ primary care physician for the past 3 1/2 years.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump has released very little health information, including after his ear was grazed by a bullet during an assassination attempt in July in Pennsylvania.

Several medical experts who reviewed the letter released by the Harris campaign at the request of The Washington Post said they saw no red flags in the disclosures.

The report noted Harris has slightly low levels of vitamin D and is taking a supplement.

“Seasonal allergies and occasional urticaria are not significant health issues, nor is moderately low vitamin D,” said Danielle Ofri, a clinical professor at the New York University Grossman School of Medicine. “If someone is able to do regular vigorous exercise, that is a marker of excellent health.”

The Associated Press contributed to this article