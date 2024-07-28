How to get better sleep during a heat wave

While air conditioning might seem like a simple solution to this problem, experts say it’s not the answer. High temperatures tax air conditioners, which guzzle energy and can place additional strain on the electricity grid, and there are people who don’t have access to it. Here are five tips to help you sleep better on hot nights.

Keep your bedroom as cool as possible

The process of falling asleep and your body’s core internal temperature are connected, experts say. When it’s time to sleep, the body begins cooling down by dissipating heat, which is largely lost through your head, arms, hands, legs and feet. Lowering your body’s temperature is necessary for your brain to transition to sleep, Basner said.

“If the bedroom is so hot that there’s not a big difference between skin and room temperature, then it gets harder just to dump temperature quickly,” he said.

To keep your space cool:

--Keep blinds or shades closed during the day.

--Increase air flow and ventilation. Depending on how much temperatures drop at night, opening windows could help.

If you don’t want to or can’t open your windows, Basner suggested leaving your bedroom door open. “That way you profit a little bit from the cooler air in the rest of the house,” he said.

Fans can improve air flow and help you feel cooler as long as it isn’t too hot inside. When indoor temperatures reach the high 90s, electric fans, which move air around but don’t cool it, won’t prevent heat-related illness, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Don’t ditch all blankets

Although you might be tempted to go without any covering on a hot night, your body temperature changes while you’re asleep, so some experts recommend opting for a lighter blanket or just a sheet on hot nights.

“Oftentimes when you’re lying for a while, you actually then do start to feel cool, so it’s good to have something to cover you up with,” Basner said.

Don’t take a cold shower

A cool shower could help, but make sure the water isn’t too cold, experts say. “You don’t want to be uncomfortable,” said Rafael Pelayo, a clinical professor and sleep medicine specialist at Stanford University’s School of Medicine. “You don’t want anything to make your heart race.”

Leaving your hair and skin damp can help you feel cooler, he added.

You can also try to target areas where the most heat is lost, Pelayo said. He recommends placing cool washcloths on your forehead, hands and feet.

Change your sleeping arrangement

If you’re sharing a bed with someone who is warm or sweats in their sleep, try sleeping apart from them, Pelayo said. Consider sleeping on the floor, which is often cooler, he said.

It may also help to move to a cooler spot in your home, such as a basement if you have one, said Kathryn Reid, a neurology professor at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine who studies sleep medicine.

Practice good sleep habits

On hot nights when it might be difficult to achieve the ideal temperature for sleeping, experts recommend focusing on doing other things to promote sleep, such as creating a dark and quiet environment, preparing for bed by unplugging from screens and winding down with relaxing activities.

“It certainly can’t hurt to weigh the different factors in your favor,” Reid said.