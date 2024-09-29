Health News

Health & wellness: A user’s guide to midlife

42 minutes ago

Midlife is an inflection point. It’s a time when our past behaviors begin to catch up with us and we start to notice our bodies and minds aging. But it’s also an opportunity: What our older years will feel like isn’t set in stone, and there’s still time to make adjustments to improve health and well-being. That’s why The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Health & Wellness section in the Sept. 29 print edition focuses on health at midlife. Discover the benefits of a “chrysalis” mind-set, learn how to test your fitness and catch up on the new mammogram guidelines.

