Could wearing high heels be good for you?

But there also could be downsides to slipping into and out of stilettos.

Barbie’s heels

Near the start of the movie “Barbie,” before the titular character’s existential crisis, she kicks off a pair of high-heeled slippers and keeps gliding right along en pointe, her feet still in the same flexed, tippy-toed position as before. The film was making a cultural point (and excellent visual joke).

But the image also may have had some slight physiological validity, studies suggest. Although past research into the effects of wearing high heels on legs and feet has been limited, it’s generally shown that wearing heels regularly for months or years significantly alters how people walk, with or without heels.

In one of the first such studies, Australian biomechanics researchers found that young women who habitually wore high heels walked with shorter, more-thwacking strides than women who usually wore flats, their feet and ankles constantly in a more flexed position, even when everyone was barefoot.

But that study and the few follow-ups since left some questions unanswered about precisely what was happening inside heel wearers’ lower legs when they wore heels, and whether those changes might affect the ease – or discomforts – of moving.

They also didn’t include men.

These are your legs on heels

For the new study, published recently in the Journal of Applied Physiology, Beck and his colleagues looked for healthy young men, as well as women, who had never or almost never worn high heels. By recruiting heel virgins, the researchers hoped to be able to track changes inside people’s legs associated with starting to wear the higher footwear.

They wound up with five male and three female volunteers.

The scientists then created high-heeled shoes acceptable to all recruits by attaching foam wedges to the soles of flat Chuck Taylor All-Star Low Top sneakers. Each pair was custom fitted so that a participant’s foot would be flexed downward at a 14-degree angle. In practice, this meant the shoes sported about a 2½- to 3-inch wedge heel.

Afterward, the scientists used ultrasound and other techniques to check the length of the volunteers’ calf muscles and the stiffness of their Achilles tendons. They also determined how much energy they used to walk for five minutes on a treadmill, in both flat Chuck Taylors and the high-heeled version. People who use less energy than others are more efficient or metabolically economical walkers.

Finally, they gave everyone an activity tracker and asked them to go forth into the world and wear their new heels every day for 14 weeks.

Shorter calves, stiffer Achilles

Not everyone did. Some of the volunteers “were kind of embarrassed” by the makeshift stacked sneakers, Beck said. Others complained of squished toes or other discomforts, quibbles familiar to any flat-shoe habitue who dons heels on occasion.

But more than half of the volunteers, male and female, wore the shoes most of the time.

After 14 weeks, everyone returned to the lab and repeated the earlier tests. Those volunteers who had mostly given up early on wearing heels showed no changes in their legs or walking.

But those who wore the heels fairly consistently tended to have shorter calf muscles and stiffer Achilles tendons than before.

More surprising, they had also become more efficient walkers, using less energy to go the same speed on the treadmill as before, not only in the heels, but also in flats.

The researchers expected people to get more efficient at walking in the heels over time, Beck said. “You put someone in a new shoe, they’ll naturally get better at walking in it.”

But they hadn’t necessarily expected those adjustments to translate into easier movement in other situations. The heel wearers seemed to become “more metabolically economical human beings,” Beck said.

High heels for runners?

He and his colleagues conjecture the study’s findings are probably most meaningful to people with mobility concerns, such as the elderly, who often have a relatively lax Achilles’ tendon and faltering walking pace. Wearing heels might help stiffen their Achilles and otherwise remodel their lower legs, Beck said, making walking feel “less effortful” and encouraging them to be more active.

Whether the rest of us might likewise benefit, if we aren’t already fans of Louboutins or similar footwear, is more speculative. But “I can see a case” for runners slipping on heels after training or racing, Beck said, “instead of Crocs.” A stiff Achilles’ tendon returns more energy with each stride than a looser one, so frequently wearing heels might contribute, over time, to improved running efficiency and speed.

But the study was quite small and involved only healthy, young volunteers, not the elderly or athletes. It also didn’t track injuries. Trips and ankle sprains are hardly unknown among heel wearers, and the changes in muscles and tendons that accompany wearing heels might predispose some wearers to tears or other injuries there.

“The likelihood is that there is an optimal balance, between using heels enough to see a positive effect on movement economy but not using them too much that other negative effects, like pain, stiffer tendons, balance issues, etc., start to interfere,” said Neil Cronin, a professor of sport and health sciences at the University of Jyvaskyla in Finland. He led the 2012 study of high heels but was not involved in the new research.

More research is needed, he and Beck agree. But, for now, if you’d like your daily walk to start feeling a bit easier, you might consider adding a little height to your regular rotation of shoes.