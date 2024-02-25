Can giving up alcohol improve your sleep?

Also, once the alcohol wears off, there can be a rebound effect, causing some people to wake up early and have trouble falling back asleep, White said.

A 2022 review of research on month-long alcohol abstention showed that participants frequently reported sleep improvements. In one study, conducted among more than 4,000 participants from a Dry January challenge in the United Kingdom, 56% reported that they slept better without alcohol.

When alcohol, a depressant, enters the stomach and small intestine, it is absorbed into the bloodstream and carried to the liver. There, enzymes metabolize the alcohol. But the process can take awhile and, during that time, the excess alcohol continues to circulate through the body, repeatedly distracting the brain as it tries to cycle through the stages of sleep, said Abhinav Singh, a sleep medicine and internal medicine physician and director of the Indiana Sleep Center.

Singh likened it to a washing machine trying to complete a cycle while a child keeps opening and closing the door. “It will complete its process, but it’s going to keep stopping and starting,” he said.

The time it takes for the body to metabolize alcohol enough to avoid potential sleep disruptions depends on various factors such as the amount and timing, though it’s unclear what that time frame is because it may vary for each person and situation. But the consensus among experts is that alcohol close to bedtime can disrupt sleep.

“If you have a glass of champagne with brunch in the morning, it’s not going to affect your sleep. But if you have a half a bottle of wine with dinner at night, it will definitely have an effect,” said Jennifer Martin, a clinical psychologist and spokesperson for the American Academy of Sleep Medicine.

Martin said she gave up alcohol for a short period several years ago and noticed “just giving up that one glass of wine in the evening, I slept so much better.”

What else you should know: For those who drink regularly, Singh cautioned against stopping abruptly, which, among other symptoms, can cause insomnia and worsening sleep quality. He suggested cutting alcohol consumption slowly. You can consult a health-care professional for guidance.

The bottom line: Giving up alcohol can improve sleep quality. But frequent drinkers may want to cut back on alcohol more slowly as alcohol withdrawal can also cause insomnia or other sleep issues.