‘He was loved’: Family seeks answers after man who disappeared found dead in Atlanta

Reyes said Shorter began avoiding family members. By the beginning of July, he had effectively vanished.

“He just ran away,” Reyes said.

The family searched for months and narrowly missed him several times, Reyes said.

“When we were looking for him (in Florida) people would say, ‘Oh, you just missed him. He was here a couple of hours ago,’” she said.

It was around October when Shorter is believed to have left Florida and arrived in the metro Atlanta area.

“We don’t know how he got there,” Reyes said, adding that it is not clear exactly when he arrived in Georgia.

Reyes said her family is still seeking answers as to why her brother was killed.

“He’s only been up here for less than five months and then he was murdered,” Reyes said.

The family created a GoFundMe account to help with the cost of transporting Shorter’s body to Florida and planning his funeral. Reyes said she hopes someone will come forward with answers that will lead to an arrest.

“I just really don’t want this person to not see it on the news and think they’re going to get away with it,” she said. “Because it was wrong what he did. I don’t want him to think that my brother was a nobody and that nobody gave a crap about him. Because my little brother was loved.”

Anyone with details on the incident that led to Shorter’s death is asked to contact Atlanta police.