Habitat for Humanity head remembers Carter

Jonathan Reckford treasured the time he spent traveling with the Carters and Habitat for Humanity.

Habitat for Humanity has come to be known around the world largely because of the Carters’ support of the organization, the CEO said. Reckford came to the Carter Center to pay his respects Monday and laid a sky blue Habitat hard hat on the center’s sign amidst a sea of flowers.

”When the Carters got involved in 1984, that’s when the world found out about it,” Reckford said.