Habitat for Humanity head remembers Carter

Jonathan Reckford treasured the time he spent traveling with the Carters and Habitat for Humanity.
Habitat for Humanity has come to be known around the world largely because of the Carters’ support of the organization, the CEO said. Reckford came to the Carter Center to pay his respects Monday and laid a sky blue Habitat hard hat on the center’s sign amidst a sea of flowers.
”When the Carters got involved in 1984, that’s when the world found out about it,” Reckford said.
He became the organization’s CEO in 2005, after interviewing with the Carters at their home in Plains. They held hands while peppering Reckford with questions.Rosalynn Carter would give every new Habitat homeowner a Bible inscribed by her and the former president, he said. She would regularly tear up talking with each family.
”It was hard to drag her away,” he said.
Reckford was with the Carters in Haiti after the 2010 earthquake and said after dinner one night, the couple started sharing stories from their years in the White House.
Hearing them talk about those years was “a masterclass in history,” Reckford said.
”I couldn’t believe I get to be here and listen to it,” he said.
