Grandson Josh Carter: Rosalynn ‘happiest whenever there was a new baby’

18 minutes ago

Josh Carter, a grandson of Rosalynn and Jimmy Carter, said his father was born on Rosalynn’s 25th birthday.

At age 47, Rosalynn Carter became a grandmother. Because she felt she was too young to be a grandmother, her first grandchild, Jason, called Rosalynn “mom”: a nickname that stuck.

”She loved her family and she was happiest whenever there was a new baby,” Josh Carter said.

Just two months ago, Rosalynn Carter was still coloring with her great-grandchildren.

The family disclosed in May that the former first lady was battling dementia.

Alexis Stevens is a member of the Crime and Public Safety team.

