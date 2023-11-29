Grandson Josh Carter: Rosalynn ‘happiest whenever there was a new baby’

Josh Carter, a grandson of Rosalynn and Jimmy Carter, said his father was born on Rosalynn’s 25th birthday.

At age 47, Rosalynn Carter became a grandmother. Because she felt she was too young to be a grandmother, her first grandchild, Jason, called Rosalynn “mom”: a nickname that stuck.

”She loved her family and she was happiest whenever there was a new baby,” Josh Carter said.