A 20-year Fulton County Schools’ staffer has been honored as the state’s top registered nurse working in schools.TracyLynn Wagner received the recognition from the Georgia Association of School Nurses.Wagner currently oversees clinics at five Alpharetta-area schools.She also serves on the district’s immunization task force, coordinates mandatory student health screenings and manages student health data.Wagner created guidelines for using isolation rooms by those who had COVID symptoms