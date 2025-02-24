error: no ad slot id exists: undefined

Georgia Republican says Trump "moving a little too fast" on spending cuts

In a conversation on the AJC's Politically Georgia podcast, U.S. Rep. Rich McCormick (R-Georgia) responded to backlash over the town hall he hosted in Roswell last week. McCormick made national headlines after frustrated voters confronted the congressman on government spending cuts under the Trump administration. McCormick admitted that the government is moving "a little too fast" on cost cutting and suggested a more deliberate approach. (Credit: PBS NewsHour | C-SPAN | The White House)

Georgia congressman confronted by angry crowd over support for Trump’s agenda
After angry town hall, McCormick urges caution as Trump pushes cuts at breakneck speed

Plane crashes seem to be on the rise in 2025. Is it safe to fly?

Credits: Pete Koukov/IG | Getty | CNN | CBS News | CTV | CNS | FAA | TSBCanada/YT Sources: AJC | Flight Aware | AP-NORC | NSC | Endeavor Air | TIME

Mexican app can help migrants detained by ICE

Credit: Getty/Source: Gobierno de Mexico|AP|Adobe|Vera|BBC|CNN|VisaVerge| Atlantic Council|CBS|NBC|Axios|WaPo|WJTV|@NidiaCavazosTV|@consulmexlv|The White House

Dogs, sonar, cameras: How Lake Oconee search for missing coach intensified

Rescue teams have intensified their search on Georgia’s Lake Oconee for missing Atlanta high school coach Gary Jones. (Credits: AJC / WSB / Family photo)

Georgia Republican defends CDC job cuts at town hall

Residents criticized U.S. Rep. Rich McCormick for supporting the recent mass layoffs at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Georgia Republican challenged on Trump agenda at Roswell town hall

U.S. Rep. Rich McCormick faced backlash during a town hall in Roswell, Georgia, as hundreds of people jeered the Republican for backing President Donald Trump.

Atlanta United players greet fans ahead of 2025 season

Miguel Almirón, Emmanuel Latte Lath and Aleksei Miranchuk of Atlanta United greet fans and sign gear at the team store at Atlantic Station. (Credit: Access ATL)