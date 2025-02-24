News

Georgia Republican says Trump "moving a little too fast" on spending cuts

In a conversation on the AJC's Politically Georgia podcast, U.S. Rep. Rich McCormick (R-Georgia) responded to backlash over the town hall he hosted in Roswell last week. McCormick made national headlines after frustrated voters confronted the congressman on government spending cuts under the Trump administration. McCormick admitted that the government is moving "a little too fast" on cost cutting and suggested a more deliberate approach. (Credit: PBS NewsHour | C-SPAN | The White House)

1:32