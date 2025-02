News

Georgia Republican defends CDC job cuts at town hall

U.S. Rep. Rich McCormick struggled to speak over his constituents during a town hall meeting in Roswell, Georgia as attendees confronted the Republican on his recent support for President Donald Trump’s cost-cutting agenda. Residents criticized McCormick for supporting the recent mass layoffs at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, to which the representative responded, "I happen to be a doctor. I know a few things, okay?"

