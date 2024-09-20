Zoo Atlanta’s last 4 pandas are leaving for China

ATLANTA (AP) — Zoo Atlanta's last four giant pandas will be moved to China next month, as its 25-year agreement with the country comes to an end.

“While Zoo Atlanta will certainly miss Lun Lun, Yang Yang, Ya Lun, and Xi Lun, and their departure is bittersweet, they have created a momentous legacy here in Atlanta and around the world, leaving their mark not only in the hearts of their friends and fans, but on the scientific and zoological communities’ understanding of the behavior, biology, and care of this rare and treasured species,” said Raymond B. King, the zoo's president and CEO.

The move comes after the National Zoo in Washington returned three pandas to China last November. Other American zoos have sent pandas back to China as loan agreements lapsed amid heightened diplomatic tensions between the two nations.