Zeigler, defense lead No. 4 Tennessee over Georgia 70-41

POLL IMPLICATIONS

This is the 301st week that Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes’ teams have been ranked in the AP Top 25 over his 36-year career, 85 of those have come with the Vols. … Tennessee jumped five places to No. 4 this week.

BIG PICTURE

Georgia: Bulldogs coach Mike White is able to celebrate in person his little brother Danny’s contract extension as Tennessee athletic director (starting at $2.2 million with a six-year rolling term) which was announced Wednesday. … After winning just one SEC game a year ago, the Bulldogs have won three already. Roberts has shown a spike in production of more than five points a game this season since the SEC campaign began. He’s averaging just shy of 20 points in league play.

Tennessee: The Vols have been tinkering with a new lineup recently. Point guard Ziegler had been coming off the bench, as was Josiah-Jordan James. Tyreke Key and Uros Plavsic have moved to the bench. … Injuries and illness have plagued the Vols. They have had 13 games in which at least one regular rotation player has been unavailable.

UP NEXT

Georgia: After their 10-game home winning streak was snapped by Vanderbilt last week, the Bulldogs try to start another win streak against South Carolina on Saturday night.

Tennessee: The Vols will take a break from conference play to host Texas on Saturday night in the SEC-Big 12 Challenge.

