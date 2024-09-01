Zack Wheeler leads Phillies past Braves 3-0, earns 100th career victory

Georgia News

Philadelphia Phillies' Zack Wheeler throws during the third inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

By AARON BRACY – Associated Press
18 minutes ago

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Zack Wheeler pitched seven shutout innings to earn his 100th career victory, Edmundo Sosa homered, doubled and drove in two runs and the Philadelphia Phillies defeated the Atlanta Braves 3-0 on Saturday night.

Trea Turner also went deep for NL East-leading Philadelphia, which increased its lead over the Braves in the division to six games. The Phillies have won six of eight.

Michael Harris II robbed Austin Hays of a home run with a stellar, highlight-reel catch in the seventh inning for the Braves.

Wheeler (13-6) struck out seven, walked none and allowed four hits. The 34-year-old right-hander threw 65 of his 96 pitches for strikes. The Phillies signed the former No. 6 overall pick in the 2009 draft to a five-year, $118 million deal prior to the 2020 season.

This past March, he inked a three-year, $126 million extension that will keep him in Philadelphia through 2027. He has won 56 games with the Phillies after playing for the Mets from 2013-19.

Wheeler got better as the game went on, retiring his final seven batters and leaving to a rousing ovation from the sellout crowd of 42,730 after a 1-2-3 seventh.

Sosa gave Wheeler all of the cushion he would need with a mammoth, 450-foot shot off Max Fried (8-8) to lead off the third. Turner clubbed a 3-2, 95-mph fastball off Fried into the seats in left field in the sixth to make it 2-0, and Sosa's double an inning later scored Weston Wilson to pad Philadelphia's advantage to three runs.

Jeff Hoffman struck out two in a scoreless eighth and Carlos Estévez completed the shutout with his 23rd save in 27 tries and third in four chances since being acquired by the Phillies on July 27.

The lead should have been greater had Harris not snared Hays' drive to center leading off the seventh. He leaped at the wall and caught the ball over his right shoulder just as he crashed into the railing separating Philadelphia's bullpen from the field. His momentum nearly caused him to flip over the wall, going horizontal with the field, but he pulled himself back over and then held his glove high in the air to signify the catch. A disbelieving Hays took his helmet off and raised it high in the air in admiration just before reaching second base.

Fried gave up three runs on five hits with four strikeouts and four walks in seven innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Phillies: 3B Alec Bohm (left hand) sat for the second straight day after injuring himself while swinging the bat in the series opener on Thursday. Manager Rob Thomson said before the game that Bohm is progressing with treatment.

UP NEXT

The teams complete their four-game series on Sunday night when Braves RHP Spencer Schwellenbach (5-6, 3.72) opposes Philadelphia RHP Aaron Nola (12-6, 3.30).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Philadelphia Phillies' Trea Turner reacts after hitting a solo home run off Atlanta Braves' Max Fried during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

Philadelphia Phillies' Trea Turner watches his solo home run off Atlanta Braves' Max Fried during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

Philadelphia Phillies' Weston Wilson, right, dives to score past Atlanta Braves' Travis d'Arnaud, left, during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

Atlanta Braves' Max Fried throws during the third inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

Philadelphia Phillies' Edmundo Sosa reacts after hitting a solo home run off Atlanta Braves' Max Fried during the third inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

Atlanta Braves' Max Fried, left, walks off the mound after giving up a solo home run to Philadelphia Phillies' Edmundo Sosa during the third inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

