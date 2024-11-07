Zaccharie Risacher has biggest night of his young career with 33 points in Hawks' win over Knicks

The overall No. 1 pick has started the past seven games after De'Andre Hunter's knee injury and has had mixed results to date. He entered the game shooting 21.1% from 3-point range and 32.9% from the floor. Hawks coach Quin Snyder has encouraged him to keep shooting through his ups and downs.

“He basically tells me to shoot the ... ball,” Risacher said. “That’s not just from him. That’s from everybody on the coaching staff and my teammates. It helps with my confidence.”

Risacher drained 6-of-10 3-pointers and was 11 for 18 from the field. He was 5 for 7 from deep in the first half alone. Risacher also showed his driving ability, at one point finishing an attack from the corner with a left-handed floater in the lane.

Risacher made a key basket late, tying the game at 110-110 with 1:31 to play. Trae Young was double-teamed near the time-line, and Risacher cut to the foul line, caught a pass from Young and made a clutch shot in the lane.

“We’ve practiced that,” Young said. “He went to the middle. I knew where to find him and he knew to turn around and score if (Karl-Anthony Towns) didn’t step up. And if he did, Clint (Capela) was behind him to catch the lob. Zac made a hell of a play. That was a big possession for us.”

After the game, Snyder said the players were thrilled for Risacher in the locker room because they understand how difficult the opening weeks and months can be when starting your NBA career.

“It made me super happy to see how people reacted to me being good,” Risacher said.

Risacher is now leading all rookies with 12 points per game and boosted his 3-point shooting to 27%.

“His progress isn’t going to be linear," Snyder said. "He’s got to stay at it. We have confidence in him if he makes shots or he doesn’t. Today, he was really good on the defensive glass as well.”

