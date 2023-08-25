Your only chance to see a blue moon this year is happening soon

Next weekend’s moon won’t just be the only blue moon of 2023, it also will be the biggest and brightest moon of the year.

The supermoon, which will rise next weekend, August 30, will be easy to see in the night sky by looking to the east.

What makes it a blue moon? According to NASA, it’s the second full moon in a month. And just so you won’t be disappointed, don’t expect the Earth’s only natural satellite to actually be blue in color.

This blue moon is also a supermoon because it coincides with the point in its orbit when it’s closest to Earth. Although it will appear about 7% bigger, without a telescope it will be difficult to see the difference.

Blue moons occur every two or three years, with the last appearing in August 2021 and the next expected in August 2024.

This blue moon won’t be the only show next weekend; it’s bringing a friend to the night sky. Saturn will be just past the point when it is directly opposite the sun, making it much brighter than normal.

According to Space.com, you’ll be able to see Saturn in the constellation Aquarius, above and to the right of the moon.