Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Youngblood lifts Kennesaw State over Stetson 75-71

Georgia News
1 hour ago
Chris Youngblood had 19 points and seven rebounds as Kennesaw State edged past Stetson 75-71

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Chris Youngblood had 19 points and seven rebounds as Kennesaw State narrowly defeated Stetson 75-71 on Wednesday night.

Terrell Burden had 14 points for Kennesaw State (12-16, 7-8 Atlantic Sun Conference). Isaiah Reddish added 11 points and eight rebounds.

Chase Johnston had 23 points for the Hatters (11-17, 5-10), who have now lost four consecutive games. Wheza Panzo added 19 points. Stephan Swenson had 15 points and eight assists. Christiaan Jones had 11 rebounds.

The Owls improve to 2-0 against the Hatters for the season. Kennesaw State defeated Stetson 77-49 on Jan. 15.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Allen scores 15 to lift Georgia State over UL Monroe 82-70
1h ago
Moffe scores 24 to carry The Citadel past Mercer 71-67
1h ago
GA Lottery
1h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top