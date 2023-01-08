Youngblood leads Kennesaw State over Queens University 76-67

Youngblood shot 7 for 11 (4 for 6 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Owls (11-6, 2-1 Atlantic Sun Conference). Demond Robinson scored 19 points and added eight rebounds. Terrell Burden recorded 13 points and shot 6 of 9 from the field.

The Royals (12-5, 2-1) were led by AJ McKee with 17 points and eight rebounds. Chris Ashby added 15 points. Kenny Dye pitched in with 14 points and four assists.