Youngblood leads Kennesaw State over Queens University 76-67

42 minutes ago
Chris Youngblood had 22 points in Kennesaw State’s 76-67 victory over Queens University

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Chris Youngblood had 22 points in Kennesaw State's 76-67 victory over Queens University on Saturday night.

Youngblood shot 7 for 11 (4 for 6 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Owls (11-6, 2-1 Atlantic Sun Conference). Demond Robinson scored 19 points and added eight rebounds. Terrell Burden recorded 13 points and shot 6 of 9 from the field.

The Royals (12-5, 2-1) were led by AJ McKee with 17 points and eight rebounds. Chris Ashby added 15 points. Kenny Dye pitched in with 14 points and four assists.

Both teams play on Thursday. Kennesaw State hosts Jacksonville while Queens hosts Central Arkansas.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

