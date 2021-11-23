Young takes control in 2nd half, Hawks beat Thunder 113-101

Thunder rookie Josh Giddey, a 19-year old guard from Australia, had with 15 points, eight assists and seven rebounds, and Luguentz Dort added 15 points. Oklahoma City was without leading scorer Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who missed his first game of the season with a sprained right ankle.

One game after making 51.6% of their shots from the field Saturday against the Hornets, the Hawks shot 54.2% Monday night in the first half and 48.3% overall.