Young scores 31, Hawks beat Spurs for sixth straight win

San Antonio (4-13) lost its sixth straight and is on pace for its worst season since a franchise-low 20-62 in 1997.

Atlanta opened the second half on a 12-5 run to take a 75-63 lead. San Antonio went 1 of 4 and had two turnovers to fuel the run.

The Hawks extended the lead to 89-69 on consecutive 3-pointers by Young and Kevin Huerter, and a 21-footer by Bogdanovic.

Huerter was one of eight players in double figures for Atlanta, finishing with 10 points.

After matching a season low with five 3-pointers against Phoenix, San Antonio had eight 3-pointers in the first half alone.

The Spurs finished 12 for 33 on 3-pointers.

Murray was 9 for 18 from the field, including a career-high four 3-pointers.

TIP-INS

Hawks: Atlanta is the fourth team to build a 20-point lead against San Antonio this season. … The Hawks entered the game third in the league in 3-point percentage, shooting 36.7% as a team. Atlanta shot 46% (12 for 26) on 3s against the Spurs. … The Hawks are 2-8 on the road, which is the worst record in the East. Only New Orleans (1-9) has a worse road record in the league.

Spurs: Murray was averaging 18.3 points, 8.1 rebounds, 7.5 assists and two steals in his previous past 10 games. … F Doug McDermott sat out his second game with an inflamed right knee. McDermott missed three games earlier this season with a sore right knee. … F Keita Bates-Diop made his second consecutive start in place of McDermott. Bates-Diop has five starts in 116 games during a four-year career. His only previous starts came in his rookie season with Minnesota in 2019. … Jock Landale returned after missing six games due to the league’s health and safety protocols. He played the final five minutes, finishing with two points.

UP NEXT

Hawks: At the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday.

Spurs: Host the Boston Celtics on Friday.

Caption Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young (11) drives past San Antonio Spurs' Dejounte Murray during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Darren Abate) Credit: Darren Abate Credit: Darren Abate

Caption Atlanta Hawks' John Collins dunks during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Darren Abate) Credit: Darren Abate Credit: Darren Abate

Caption Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young, right, drives against San Antonio Spurs' Keita Bates-Diop during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Darren Abate) Credit: Darren Abate Credit: Darren Abate