Young scores 30, Hawks hammer cold-shooting Hornets 113-91

After the play was reviewed and players returned to the court, Ball complained to official about the call and was given with a technical foul.

The Hawks used the momentum change to stretch their lead to 22.

P.J. Washington finally ended Charlotte's long-range drought when he knocked down a 3 with 5:38 left in the third quarter and quickly followed with a second. But Charlotte couldn't build on the moment and the Hawks extended their lead to 27 in the fourth quarter behind Young, who finished 8 of 15 from beyond the arc.

There was a scary moment with 4:18 remaining when Hunter attacked from the baseline and was fouled in the air by Kelly Oubre Jr. and landed hard on the floor. Oubre was assessed a flagrant 2 foul and ejected from the game. Hunter appeared to be injured at first, remaining on the court for more than a minute but eventually got up and stayed in the game.

TIP INS

Hawks: Bogdan Bogdanovic sat out with knee soreness. ... The Hawks outrebounded the Hornets 54-45.

Hornets: Gordon Hayward was downgraded to out before the game with what the team called “right foot discomfort.” ... Charlotte had 16 turnovers leading to 17 Atlanta points. ... Oubre was 1 of 9 on 3-pointers.

UP NEXT

Hawks: Host Kings on Wednesday night.

Hornets: At Raptors on Tuesday night.

Caption Atlanta Hawks guard Delon Wright (0) passes around Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones) Credit: Rusty Jones Credit: Rusty Jones

Caption Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier, right, drives around Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones) Credit: Rusty Jones Credit: Rusty Jones

Caption Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20), center, is guarded by Charlotte Hornets forwards Cody Martin, left, and Miles Bridges (0) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones) Credit: Rusty Jones Credit: Rusty Jones

Caption Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) drives around Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones) Credit: Rusty Jones Credit: Rusty Jones

Caption Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball, center, moves past Atlanta Hawks forward Danilo Gallinari, left, and forward John Collins, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones) Credit: Rusty Jones Credit: Rusty Jones

Caption Atlanta Hawks head coach Nate McMillan looks on during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Charlotte Hornets, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones) Credit: Rusty Jones Credit: Rusty Jones