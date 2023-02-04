Young scores 27 to lead Hawks past Jazz, 115-108

Atlanta dominated on both ends of the court throughout the first half. The Hawks built a 60-38 lead late in the second quarter after Young bookended an 8-0 run with a 3-pointer and a pair of free throws.

Utah chipped away at the deficit in the second half and rallied late in the fourth quarter. Clarkson buried consecutive 3-pointers to punctuate a 10-0 run and cut Atlanta’s lead to 106-101 with 3:17 left. Young countered with a 3 to keep the Hawks in control.

TIP-INS

Hawks: John Collins scored all 10 of his points in the first quarter. Collins started 3 of 5 from the field but went 0 for 5 over the final three quarters. … Clint Capela grabbed a game-high 13 rebounds.

Jazz: Conley played in his 1,000th career game. … Jarred Vanderbilt finished with a team-best 11 rebounds. … Clarkson started 1 of 9 from the field before making nine of his last 12 shots.

UP NEXT

Hawks: Visit Denver on Saturday.

Jazz: Host Dallas on Monday.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: Rick Bowmer Credit: Rick Bowmer

Credit: Rick Bowmer Credit: Rick Bowmer

Credit: Rick Bowmer Credit: Rick Bowmer

Credit: Rick Bowmer Credit: Rick Bowmer

Credit: Rick Bowmer Credit: Rick Bowmer

Credit: Rick Bowmer Credit: Rick Bowmer