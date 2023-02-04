X
Dark Mode Toggle

Young scores 27 to lead Hawks past Jazz, 115-108

Georgia News
By JOHN COON, Associated Press
24 minutes ago
Trae Young had 27 points and six assists to lead the Atlanta Hawks to a 115-108 victory over the Utah Jazz

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Trae Young had 27 points and six assists to lead the Atlanta Hawks to a 115-108 victory over the Utah Jazz on Friday night.

De’Andre Hunter scored 26 points for the Hawks. Onyeka Okongwu had 15 points and 11 rebounds, and Dejounte Murray added 13 points and eight assists.

Atlanta won for the third time in the team’s last four road games. The Hawks had 28 assists on 44 baskets and scored 56 points in the paint.

Lauri Markkanen had 25 points and 10 rebounds to pace Utah. Jordan Clarkson scored 24, and Mike Conley finished with 20 points and eight assists.

Utah struggled from the outside, going 13 of 44 from 3-point range. The Jazz had a three-game home winning streak snapped.

Atlanta dominated on both ends of the court throughout the first half. The Hawks built a 60-38 lead late in the second quarter after Young bookended an 8-0 run with a 3-pointer and a pair of free throws.

Utah chipped away at the deficit in the second half and rallied late in the fourth quarter. Clarkson buried consecutive 3-pointers to punctuate a 10-0 run and cut Atlanta’s lead to 106-101 with 3:17 left. Young countered with a 3 to keep the Hawks in control.

TIP-INS

Hawks: John Collins scored all 10 of his points in the first quarter. Collins started 3 of 5 from the field but went 0 for 5 over the final three quarters. … Clint Capela grabbed a game-high 13 rebounds.

Jazz: Conley played in his 1,000th career game. … Jarred Vanderbilt finished with a team-best 11 rebounds. … Clarkson started 1 of 9 from the field before making nine of his last 12 shots.

UP NEXT

Hawks: Visit Denver on Saturday.

Jazz: Host Dallas on Monday.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: Rick Bowmer

Credit: Rick Bowmer

Credit: Rick Bowmer

Credit: Rick Bowmer

Credit: Rick Bowmer

Credit: Rick Bowmer

Credit: Rick Bowmer

Credit: Rick Bowmer

Credit: Rick Bowmer

Credit: Rick Bowmer

Credit: Rick Bowmer

Credit: Rick Bowmer

Credit: Rick Bowmer

Credit: Rick Bowmer

Editors' Picks

Credit: COURTESY OF ATLANTA COMMUNITY PRESS COLLECTIVE

Family: Autopsy shows training center activist shot at least 13 times5h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

UGA football official present as crash investigation unfolded
12h ago

Credit: Chris Pizzello

Why Tom Brady, Fox broadcaster, won’t be the GOAT
9h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Microsoft pauses plans for 90-acre Westside hub, leaving land in limbo
8h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Microsoft pauses plans for 90-acre Westside hub, leaving land in limbo
8h ago

Credit: Timothy D. Easley

Bradley’s Buzz: For Tech’s Pastner, there may be no way back
14h ago
The Latest
Editorial Roundup: Georgia
5h ago
National bike gang leader in N. Carolina sentenced to prison
7h ago
Column: IOC talks tough on Russia — until Paris on horizon
7h ago
Featured

Someone called the police on a girl catching lanternflies. Then Yale honored her
9h ago
Geoff Duncan, Butch Miller led Georgia delegation to Europe before leaving office
16h ago
Things to do for Black History Month
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top